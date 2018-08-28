The Los Angeles Lakers's offseason bandwagon added another member on Tuesday, for the price of $3,450.

That was the total former Knicks fan Evan Perlmutter earned to root for his new team after auctioning his fanhood earlier this month on eBay. The original asking price on his listing, titled "Infuriated New York Knicks fan has had enough, selling my fanhood," was $1,973, in honor of the last year the Knicks won the NBA Finals.

The winning bidder was James Riedel, 23, who told ESPN that he submitted the winning bid because doing so would "provide good content for my YouTube Channel."

The Knicks even responded to the news of Perlmutter's story going viral earlier on Monday.

"We're sure our millions of loyal Knicks fans won't mind losing this attention-grabbing gentleman," a Knicks spokesperson told Bleacher Report. "We remain focused on the upcoming season—with a hard-working team that is proud to represent New York and its dedicated fans."

As part of his new fanhood deal, Perlmutter will attend both a home and away Lakers game, as well as bet $500 Los Angeles will go over the projected win total.

Getting paid to root for LeBron James? Congratulations, Evan.