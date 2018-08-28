LeBron James' The Shop will premiere on HBO on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET. The HBO Sports series, produced in partnership with James and Maverick Carter's Uninterrupted, will feature "unfiltered conversation and debate from the biggest names in sports and entertainment," per HBO.

The season premiere features sports stars Odell Beckham Jr., Draymond Green, Candace Parker, Alvin Kamara and, of course, LeBron James alongside celebrites Jon Stewart, Snoop Dogg and Maverick Carter.

Watch the trailer below:

How to watch the season premiere:

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 28

Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: HBO

Live Stream: HBO GO (via your television provider), HBO via Amazon Prime, or through Hulu's HBO add-on. You can get a free seven-day trial of HBO on Hulu or HBO on Amazon.

The first season of the show will feature eight 30-minute episodes which will air periodically throughout the year. Each episode will take place in a different barbershop across the country with new guests.