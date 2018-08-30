Knicks television analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Walt "Clyde" Frazier gave his opinion on Kevin Durant's NBA Finals resume on Thursday, telling Sirius XM NBA Radio, "There will be an asterisk by [Durant's] name."

The seven-time All-Star addressed a number of Durant-based topics in Thursday's interview, discussing his place among the all-time greats.

"Durant, I mean, as great a player as he is, I would still hold back because, man, he joined a team that really didn't need him. You know what I mean?" Frazier said. "He's right there with LeBron James, probably will surpass LeBron as the best player in the game soon. But for him doing that, I still don't give him the full credit that he probably would have deserved if he stayed with [the Thunder] and won a title with that team."

Frazier's former team and current employer could very well vie for Durant's services next summer, opening cap space for a free-agent pool that includes Durant, Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler.

Frazier said he believes it's "probably 50-50" that a premier free agent signs with the Knicks.

Beginning his career with New York in 1967, Frazier retired in 1980 after 13 seasons. In that span he won two NBA titles with the Knicks, notching six All-NBA honors. Frazier averaged 18.9 points per game in his career, shooting 49% from the field.