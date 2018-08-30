Clyde Frazier Thinks Kevin Durant's Accomplishments Deserve an Asterisk

Walt "Clyde" Fraizer believes Kevin Durant's Golden State Warriors titles deserve an asterisk because he joined a team that didn't need him to win championships.

By Michael Shapiro
August 30, 2018

Knicks television analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Walt "Clyde" Frazier gave his opinion on Kevin Durant's NBA Finals resume on Thursday, telling Sirius XM NBA Radio, "There will be an asterisk by [Durant's] name."

The seven-time All-Star addressed a number of Durant-based topics in Thursday's interview, discussing his place among the all-time greats.

"Durant, I mean, as great a player as he is, I would still hold back because, man, he joined a team that really didn't need him. You know what I mean?" Frazier said. "He's right there with LeBron James, probably will surpass LeBron as the best player in the game soon. But for him doing that, I still don't give him the full credit that he probably would have deserved if he stayed with [the Thunder] and won a title with that team."

Frazier's former team and current employer could very well vie for Durant's services next summer, opening cap space for a free-agent pool that includes Durant, Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler.

Frazier said he believes it's "probably 50-50" that a premier free agent signs with the Knicks. 

Beginning his career with New York in 1967, Frazier retired in 1980 after 13 seasons. In that span he won two NBA titles with the Knicks, notching six All-NBA honors. Frazier averaged 18.9 points per game in his career, shooting 49% from the field.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)