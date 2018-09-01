The Los Angeles Lakers and veteran forward Luol Deng are reportedly finalizing a contract buyout as part of a waive-and-stretch provision, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Deng has two years and $36.8 million remaining on his contract. The parties are finalizing a buyout that would allow Deng to enter free agency.

The Lakers have been unable to find a trade partner for Deng without the inclusion of other prospects and/or draft picks. Stretching Deng will open up an additional $12.5 million in cap space.

Los Angeles was projecting to have $25 million in cap space for next season. The buyout of Deng puts them in the $36-$38 million range which is enough money for a second max-contract player.

Deng has been with the Lakers since 2016 when he signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the team. The 33-year-old has averaged 15.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game over the course of his career.

He only played in one game for Los Angeles last season.