Listen: Kevin Durant and LeBron James' Song Recorded During the 2011 Lockout Finally Released

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

"It Ain't Easy" is finally out and you can listen to it here.

By Jenna West
September 07, 2018

LeBron James and Kevin Durant's song is finally out.

During the 2011 NBA lockout, the two stars recorded a song, "It Ain't Easy," in a Cleveland recording studio, but it was never released publicly.

Last year, a clip from the song was leaked. It was reported that the song was even once considered to be used in Durant's 2012 film Thunderstruck.

The song was finally released this week.

Give it a listen:

The staff from SI's The Crossover is here to provide their expert analysis on the track:

Rohan Nadkarni: All I have to say is that it's a bad song. It's not even like cringeworthy bad. It just exists. It's one of the most literal songs i've ever heard.

Deante Prince: It’s bad but it’s clear that it was developed out of boredom. They definitely edited out full blocks of the song. Jamal Tinsley though! That's a sick reference.

Jarrel Harris: Kevin Durant has not been shy about wanting to be a rapper on his off days. But I am surprised that he can rap this well. He is no Damian Lillard but I was impressed by his flow throughout his verse. The best line from KD: "I feel like the world is Skip Bayless and I'm LeBron James". LeBron sounds like an old-school rapper from the West Coast. Not a natural delivery by any means but no surprise he offers up some great storytelling. I am happy the NBA returned from the lockout and both players continued to dominate the NBA.

Extra Mustard's Dan Gartland: The best line is definitely the Skip Bayless one, which was included in the preview that leaked last summer. That's kind of disappointing, like when the funniest part of a movie is included in the trailer. On the whole, it just makes me wish KD released diss tracks instead of fighting in Instagram comments.

