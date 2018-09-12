NBA superstar LeBron James and actor Channing Tatum completed a series of odd challenges to raise money for his I Promise School during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres challenged the pair to five challenges worth $50,000 of donations upon completion. DeGeneres's show partnered with Walmart's Associate Education Benefit, a program in which Walmart allows employees to pursue their degrees and fund it, to contribute to James's school.

James was tasked with drinking a shot of tequila without using his hands, identifying a mystery food while blindfolded, and consuming ice cream topped with hot sauce. Tatum was dared to do a "sexy crawl" across the stage and then later lick peanut butter off of his nose.

After James and Tatum finished their tasks, a crew member brought out a check worth $100,000 and handed it to James. That is double the amount that was initially promised.

James opened the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron in late July. Children are accepted into the program based on socioeconomic and performance factors, and have been promised full tuition to the University of Akron by James upon completion.