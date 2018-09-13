Celtics' Gordon Hayward Says He '100%' Expects to Play in Season Opener

Hayward is ready to return to the Celtics this season.

By Emily Caron
September 13, 2018

Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward told reporters that he is back to "basically 100%" after recovering from a broken left leg that he sustained in the Celtics' season-opener last year.

Hayward has been able to play full court basketball and five-on-five with minimal restrictions. He added that he fully expects to play in the Celtics season opener on Oct. 16.

"Last step is just that last leap," Hayward said Thursday.

As preseason basketball approaches, Hayward said that playing in the upcoming games "will be the best work I can get," per The Athletic's Jay King.

"I'm just excited to be out there," Hayward said. "It's so much fun being able to play again and play with my teammates. These past two weeks and the next month or so will be good to get back into the game, feel the rhythm, the timing, different things like that." 

The NBA All-Star averaged a career-best 21.9 points per game during his final season with the Jazz before signing with the Celtics last offseason.

