A peculiar shooting technique aide got some added publicity on Thursday when LeBron James tweeted his stance on the product, QUBE.

According to the product's website, QUBE is a "revolutionary breakthrough in shooting a basketball." Selling itself as a cure for poor shooting mechanics, the invention is a literal cube, looking like a giant foam dice designed to align "proper hand placement and elbow/wrist alignment."

James wasn't impressed.

Man please stop it!!! That’s bad karma for the game of PURE basketball! I’m sending the 👮🏾 👮‍♀️ 🚔 to apprehend the frauds now https://t.co/P30Q2LrlJO — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 13, 2018

You can watch the QUBE in action below.

This is a square basketball. Yes. Square. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/qLMcpVTydX — Cheddar (@cheddar) September 12, 2018

QUBE doesn't have James' endorsement, but the notoriety probably can't hurt. Just don't expect LeBron to bring a QUBE to Lakers' training camp in September.