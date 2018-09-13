LeBron James is Firmly Against the Use of Square Basketballs

LeBron James is firmly against a new jump-shot training tool.

By Michael Shapiro
September 13, 2018

A peculiar shooting technique aide got some added publicity on Thursday when LeBron James tweeted his stance on the product, QUBE. 

According to the product's website, QUBE is a "revolutionary breakthrough in shooting a basketball." Selling itself as a cure for poor shooting mechanics, the invention is a literal cube, looking like a giant foam dice designed to align "proper hand placement and elbow/wrist alignment."

James wasn't impressed.

You can watch the QUBE in action below. 

QUBE doesn't have James' endorsement, but the notoriety probably can't hurt. Just don't expect LeBron to bring a QUBE to Lakers' training camp in September. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)