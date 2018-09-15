Watch: Damian Lillard Shares Hilarious Video Evidence of Offseason Workout

Blazers guard Damian Lillard shared some hilarious footage of an offseason workout Saturday.

By Kaelen Jones
September 15, 2018

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard tweeted video evidence on Saturday revealing that the three-time All-Star does, in fact, work out during the offseason.

Lillard posted a one-minute video working out in a Los Angeles Lakers gym. He completed several dribbling drills while garbed in a white "Rip City" T-shirt, black breathing mask and a blue cape.

The drills featured Lillard dribbling one-handed while swatting away balls bounced at him, in addition to avoiding nerf gun pellets while cutting through cones toward the basket.

A few days prior to posting the video, a fan had mentioned Lillard on Twitter, criticizing the three-time All-NBA guard for being "everywhere but the gym this summer" while forwarding his rap career, playing NBA 2K and boxing. Lillard even broke news ealier this month, revealing where a pair of NBA reporters were going to work.

Lillard quoted the tweet and replied, "My workouts don't require a camera view." But if all of his sessions are this entertaining, perhaps Lillard should consider sharing videos of them after all.

