Dame Bomb! Damian Lillard Is Breaking Sports Media News on Twitter

Damian Lillard is picking up a second job during the NBA offseason

By Michael Shapiro
September 07, 2018

Damian Lillard has channeled his inner Adrian Wojnarowski over the past week, reporting on the career moves of two NBA reporters.

The Blazers guard began his offseason gig on Wednesday, reporting Chris Haynes' move from ESPN to Yahoo Sports to work as their Senior NBA Insider. Lillard followed with another Dame Bomb on Friday, reporting Sam Amick's departure from USA Today to join The Athletic.

Lillard must have some strong sources to break two high-profile moves in the span of a week, but he may want to keep his main job for a while.

The Weber State product averaged 26.9 points per game last season, reaching his third All-Star Game. Lillard finished fourth in the MVP voting in 2017-18.

