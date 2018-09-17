The NBA informed teams that the salary cap for the 2019-20 season will bet set at $109 million, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The luxury tax for that season will reportedly be set at $132 million.

Additionally, the salary cap for the 2020-21 season will reportedly be set at $118 million and the luxury tax will be set at $143 million.

Per Charania, the projections for the 2019-20 season are unchanged based on a memo sent to teams in June. However, the 2020-21 season's cap is set for a $2 million increase, due to Basketball Related Income (BRI) projections and projected shortfall-based adjustment.

In late June, the NBA announced it set a salary cap of $101.869 million for the 2018-19 season. The tax level was set at $123.733 million.

The league's current Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed to in 2017, is set to expire in 2024.