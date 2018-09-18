Kevin Love Launches Kevin Love Fund to Inspire Physical, Mental Well-Being

Kevin Love has become one of the most high profile athlete voices for mental health. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 18, 2018

Kevin Love launched the Kevin Love Fund to inspire people to work on their physical and mental well-being, he announced Tuesday on The Today Show.

"Today I'm starting the Kevin Love Fund," Love said. "Which is going to empower people to really work on their physical, but also their mental well-being because we know that is so huge. It's really a special time. We're beating down this stigma as much as we can."

Watch his announcement below:

Love said he is teaming up with Bring Change to Mind and Just Keep Livin Foundation along with Headspace. He also added that he hopes he can one day work with brands such as Nike and Banana Republic.

The 30-year-old Love opened up in March in an essay for The Players' Tribune about his struggles with mental health and his hospitalization after having a panic attack.

In August, he discussed his battle with anxiety further with Carson Daly on The Today Show.

In Tuesday's interview, Love said he was surprised with the reaction he got to his intial disclosure. He said that he just hoped to inspire that one kid.

Love signed a contract extension with Cleveland in July and added four years and $120 million to his deal. 

