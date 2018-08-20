Cavaliers forward Kevin Love continued opening up about his his battle with anxiety on Monday by speaking with Carson Daly on the Today Show.

Love detailed his panic attack that occured during halftime of a game against the Hawks on November 5. He previously disclosed the incident in an essay for The Player's Tribune.

"I had a moment where I thought I was going to die," Love told Daly. "I had never experienced something like that, I thought I was having a heart attack. I was running around looking for something I couldn't find."

Watch Love's full interview with Daly below.

The five-time All-Star has become a leading voice in the NBA on mental health since his essay was released in March. Love discussed the reactions he's received including kind words from former teammate LeBron James.

"It was a special moment for me, because [James] shook my hand, looked me in my eye, and said 'you helped a lot of people today, it's important,'" Love said. "That was super powerful for me, because his influence and having my back with that was super important to me."

Love averaged 17.6 points per game last year for the Cavaliers. He signed a contract extension with Cleveland in July and added four years and $120 million to his deal.