Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan will donate $2 million to Hurricane Florence relief efforts, the team announced Tuesday.

Jordan will contribute $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation for the Carolina's Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

Last week, the Hornets announced that the team and NBA was partnering with several community organizations to provide relief to hurricane victims.

"It’s truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas,” Jordan said Friday. “The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we’re here to help.”

The Hornets set up a website through NBA Cares where people can donate to the American Red Cross, DirectRelief, Foundation for the Carolinas, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina or the United Way of Central Carolinas.

On Sept. 21, over 100 members of the Hornets staff, including basketball players, will partner with Food Lion to pack disaster food boxes to ship to Wilmington, N.C., Fayetteville, N.C. and Myrtle Beach, S.C.