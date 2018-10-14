After a drama-filled offseason for Jimmy Butler and the Timberwolves, the four-time All-Star is expected to suit up and play in Minnesota's season opener on Wednesday night per Stadium and The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Butler requested a trade from Minnesota in September, holding out of Timberwolves team activities until he attended practice on Thursday. Butler's return to his team provided additional fireworks, as Butler reportedly berated teammates and front office personnel in an expletive-filled practice.

Minnesota's Jimmy Butler practiced again Sunday and is expected to play in season opener in San Antonio on Wednesday. Heat/Timberwolves talks have been dead, for now, league sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2018

Butler and the Timberwolves will open their season at San Antonio on Wednesday night. 2018-19 is the final year of Butler's contract, after which he will be an unrestricted free agent.

The Marquette product averaged 22.2 points per game last season in his first year with Minnesota. The Timberwolves were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs in 2017-18, losing to the Rockets in five games.