Veteran guard Jamal Crawford has signed a one-year contract with the Suns, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 38 year-old Crawford will receive the veteran's minimum of $2.4 million for the 2018-19 season. Ths Suns will be Crawford's eighth team, and the upcoming season will be his 19th.

Crawford spent last season with the Timberwolves, playing in 80 games as a key bench player. He averaged 10.3 points in 20.7 minutes per game. Both of those figues were the lowest marks of his career since his first or second season in the league, in 2000-01 and 2001-02.

Crawford, the eighth pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, spent his first four seasons with the Bulls. He spent the next five with the Knicks, including a 2007-08 season in which he averaged career highs in minutes (39.9) and points (20.6) per game. After stops with the Warriors, Hawks, and Blazers, Crawford spent five seasons with the Clippers before joining the Timberwolves last season. He is the only three-time Sixth Man of the Year in NBA history.

Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan, a former teammate of Crawford's in Los Angeles, recently became the latest NBA player to express confusion as to why Crawford remained a free agent.

I’m just wondering who’s going to luck up and sign 3-Time 6th Man of the Year winner @JCrossover. Insane he isn’t singed yet!!! — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) October 12, 2018

The Suns, who won a league-low 21 games last season, open the 2018-19 season against the Mavericks on Oct. 17.