Phoenix Suns Sign Jamal Crawford to One-Year Deal

Veteran guard Jamal Crawford finally has a new home.  

By Will Ragatz
October 15, 2018

Veteran guard Jamal Crawford has signed a one-year contract with the Suns, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 38 year-old Crawford will receive the veteran's minimum of $2.4 million for the 2018-19 season. Ths Suns will be Crawford's eighth team, and the upcoming season will be his 19th.

Crawford spent last season with the Timberwolves, playing in 80 games as a key bench player. He averaged 10.3 points in 20.7 minutes per game. Both of those figues were the lowest marks of his career since his first or second season in the league, in 2000-01 and 2001-02.

Crawford, the eighth pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, spent his first four seasons with the Bulls. He spent the next five with the Knicks, including a 2007-08 season in which he averaged career highs in minutes (39.9) and points (20.6) per game. After stops with the Warriors, Hawks, and Blazers, Crawford spent five seasons with the Clippers before joining the Timberwolves last season. He is the only three-time Sixth Man of the Year in NBA history.

Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan, a former teammate of Crawford's in Los Angeles, recently became the latest NBA player to express confusion as to why Crawford remained a free agent.

The Suns, who won a league-low 21 games last season, open the 2018-19 season against the Mavericks on Oct. 17.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)