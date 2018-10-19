Timberwolves fans weren't exactly excited to see Jimmy Butler take the floor at the Target Center on Friday night, greeting him with a round of boos before Minnesota's home opener against Cleveland.

Friday marked Butler's first appearance on the Timberwolves' home floor since April 23, a Game 3 loss to the Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Since then, Butler has requested a trade, held out of training camp and challenged teammates in a profanity-laced practice.

The preseason fireworks didn't translate to on-court success in Minnesota's season opener at San Antonio. The Timberwolves lost to the Spurs 112-108, with Butler tallying 23 points on 9-23 from the field.

Watch the Minnesota faithful's boos for Butler below:

Jimmy Butler met with boos in Minnesota during intro pic.twitter.com/n2m9y44H1V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 20, 2018

Butler and the Timberwolves have gotten off to a fast start despite the booing, leading Cleveland midway through the second quarter.

Follow along live here.