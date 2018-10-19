Butler scored 23 points on 23 shots in the Timberwolves' opener vs. San Antonio.
Timberwolves fans weren't exactly excited to see Jimmy Butler take the floor at the Target Center on Friday night, greeting him with a round of boos before Minnesota's home opener against Cleveland.
Friday marked Butler's first appearance on the Timberwolves' home floor since April 23, a Game 3 loss to the Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Since then, Butler has requested a trade, held out of training camp and challenged teammates in a profanity-laced practice.
The preseason fireworks didn't translate to on-court success in Minnesota's season opener at San Antonio. The Timberwolves lost to the Spurs 112-108, with Butler tallying 23 points on 9-23 from the field.
Watch the Minnesota faithful's boos for Butler below:
Jimmy Butler met with boos in Minnesota during intro pic.twitter.com/n2m9y44H1V— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 20, 2018
Butler and the Timberwolves have gotten off to a fast start despite the booing, leading Cleveland midway through the second quarter.
