Watch: Timberwolves Fans Boo Jimmy Butler in Minnesota Home Opener

Butler scored 23 points on 23 shots in the Timberwolves' opener vs. San Antonio. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 19, 2018

Timberwolves fans weren't exactly excited to see Jimmy Butler take the floor at the Target Center on Friday night, greeting him with a round of boos before Minnesota's home opener against Cleveland.

Friday marked Butler's first appearance on the Timberwolves' home floor since April 23, a Game 3 loss to the Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Since then, Butler has requested a trade, held out of training camp and challenged teammates in a profanity-laced practice

The preseason fireworks didn't translate to on-court success in Minnesota's season opener at San Antonio. The Timberwolves lost to the Spurs 112-108, with Butler tallying 23 points on 9-23 from the field. 

Watch the Minnesota faithful's boos for Butler below:

Butler and the Timberwolves have gotten off to a fast start despite the booing, leading Cleveland midway through the second quarter. 

Follow along live here.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)