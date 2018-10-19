A pair of monster dunks marked the start of LeBron James's career as a Laker, but despite James's individual efforts, Los Angeles was not able to pull it all together for a win in their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Following the 128-119 loss to the Trail Blazers, James was asked how long it will take for the Lakers' chemistry to develop.

"Um, not as fast as you guys think it's going to happen," James said. "I always kind of compare it to like instant oatmeal. It's not that fast. It takes a while to get to where you can close your eyes and know exactly where your guys are."

James sunk 26 points, nabbed 12 rebounds and dished six assists in his debut. After taking an early lead, James watched the Lakers go 0-for-15 on 3-point attempts until shooting guard Josh Hart scored a three with just 2:22 left in the third. Los Angeles also surrendered 14 offensive rebounds and 21 second-chance points.

"It [is] going to take patience from our team, from all of us," James said. "To just figure out one another, figure out what we are good at, figure out what we are not so good at, how we can be better at it. It's a good first test for us, to be in a building where they haven't lost [a home opener] in the 2000s."

Second year guard Lonzo Ball echoed James's sentiments.

"Reasonably, it is going to take time," Ball said. "We want to get there. We want to bring L.A. back. It's just the first game. It is not a big deal right now."

The Lakers host the Houston Rockets at the Staples Center for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 20. Tip off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.