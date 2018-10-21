The NBA handed out a trio of suspensions for the Lakers fight with the Rockets on Saturday night, suspending Chris Paul two games, Rajon Rondo for three games and Brandon Ingram for four games, the NBA announced Sunday.

The scuffle started when Ingram shoved Rockets guard James Harden, leading to a war of words near the free-throw line. Paul and Rondo exchanged words, then exchanged fists before both were ejected.

Watch Saturday's fight below:

NBA vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe was at the Staples Center on Saturday and led the league's investigation. The NBA reviewed video provided by the Rockets' staff, one angle of which showed Rondo spitting on Paul before the punches were thrown.

Watch Rondo's alleged spit below:

The Rockets are still in Los Angeles, slated to face the Clippers at the Staples Center at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Lakers will next take the floor on Monday night at home against the Spurs.

Paul will return to the floor on Friday, Oct. 26 when the Rockets face the Clippers at home. Rondo's return will be on Saturday, Oct. 27 against the Spurs. Ingram will end his suspension on Monday, Oct. 29, coming back to the court against the Timberwolves.