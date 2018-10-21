NBA Suspends Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo, Brandon Ingram for Lakers-Rockets Fight

Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram were all ejected in the fourth quarter.

By Michael Shapiro
October 21, 2018

The NBA handed out a trio of suspensions for the Lakers fight with the Rockets on Saturday night, suspending Chris Paul two games, Rajon Rondo for three games and Brandon Ingram for four games, the NBA announced Sunday. 

The scuffle started when Ingram shoved Rockets guard James Harden, leading to a war of words near the free-throw line. Paul and Rondo exchanged words, then exchanged fists before both were ejected. 

Watch Saturday's fight below:

NBA vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe was at the Staples Center on Saturday and led the league's investigation. The NBA reviewed video provided by the Rockets' staff, one angle of which showed Rondo spitting on Paul before the punches were thrown. 

Watch Rondo's alleged spit below: 

The Rockets are still in Los Angeles, slated to face the Clippers at the Staples Center at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Lakers will next take the floor on Monday night at home against the Spurs. 

Paul will return to the floor on Friday, Oct. 26 when the Rockets face the Clippers at home. Rondo's return will be on Saturday, Oct. 27 against the Spurs. Ingram will end his suspension on Monday, Oct. 29, coming back to the court against the Timberwolves.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)