Report: LeBron James Engaged in Discussions to Produce ‘Friday the 13th’ Reboot

LeBron James as Jason Voorhees would be a scary sight.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 22, 2018

As if LeBron James isn't already involved in enough off-court entertainment projects, Bloody Disgusting is reporting the star of HBO's The Shop is in talks with Vertigo Entertainment about producing a reboot to the classic horror film Friday the 13th.

Since joining the Lakers wasn't enough of a demonstration of James's desire to revive classic franchises, last month, SpringHill Entertainment, which was founded by James and his close friend and business partner Maverick Carter, announced it was behind the upcoming Space Jam 2.

James also has a Showtime series on the way called Shut Up and Dribble, and it will be narrated by former ESPN host Jemele Hill.

The original Friday the 13th debuted in 1980. It was written by Victor Miller and directed by Sean S. Cunningham.

