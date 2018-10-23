It looks like Nike might have a jersey to contend with the "Miami Vice" Heat uniforms as the best in the NBA.

Thanks to the Timberwolves fans on Reddit at r/timberwolves, along with user u/Crucialist and the @TWolvesFRA Twitter page, it appears we have an image of Minnesota's new City Edition jerseys for this season.

If you remember, Nike decided to come out with four jerseys for each team starting last year (Association, Icon, Statement and City) wth plans to introduce new City uniforms each year.

These uniforms, which are inspired by the communities the teams play in, have been some of the most popular among the fans. If this leaked image for the Timberwolves' new City Edition jerseys is indeed the real one, then NBA fans are sure to have a new contender for their favorite jersey.

Drawing inspiration from music icon and Minnesota native Prince, these new jerseys mix purple and black with a stylish font.

The #Wolves' City Edition uniforms (clearly an homage to Prince) have been leaked 🔥

(h/t @TwolvesFRA and u/Crucialest, r/timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/thn2UuwpSy — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) October 23, 2018

Let's hope we see these on the court some time soon.

[h/t The Ringer]