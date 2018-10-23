Photos: Timberwolves' New Prince-Inspired City Edition Jerseys Leaked?

Minnesota's new jerseys for this season appear to have leaked and they pay homage to a music legend.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 23, 2018

It looks like Nike might have a jersey to contend with the "Miami Vice" Heat uniforms as the best in the NBA.

Thanks to the Timberwolves fans on Reddit at r/timberwolves, along with user u/Crucialist and the @TWolvesFRA Twitter page, it appears we have an image of Minnesota's new City Edition jerseys for this season.

If you remember, Nike decided to come out with four jerseys for each team starting last year (Association, Icon, Statement and City) wth plans to introduce new City uniforms each year.

These uniforms, which are inspired by the communities the teams play in, have been some of the most popular among the fans. If this leaked image for the Timberwolves' new City Edition jerseys is indeed the real one, then NBA fans are sure to have a new contender for their favorite jersey.

Drawing inspiration from music icon and Minnesota native Prince, these new jerseys mix purple and black with a stylish font.

Let's hope we see these on the court some time soon.

[h/t The Ringer]

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)