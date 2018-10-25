The newest trend in video produced by sports teams is playing “what’s in the box.” The concept is simple: you conceal an item in a box, have the player stick his hands in and feel around to guess what it is. The Lions did it, the Hornets did it, and now the Bulls are doing it.

The twist here is that Jabari Parker wasn’t asked to identify a pineapple or macaroni and cheese. Instead, it was teammate Robin Lopez’s head inside the box. And let me tell you what, Jabari did not enjoy it one bit.

“I don’t know what I’m feeling right now,” Parker said with an obvious look of pain on his face.

You have to give Parker credit for confronting his fears and eventually identifying the object in the box correctly as somebody’s head. Still, you would figure Lopez’s unique hair would be easier to identify.