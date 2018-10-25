Jabari Parker Finds Robin Lopez’s Head Extremely Unsettling

Jabari Parker did not enjoy this one bit. 

By Dan Gartland
October 25, 2018

The newest trend in video produced by sports teams is playing “what’s in the box.” The concept is simple: you conceal an item in a box, have the player stick his hands in and feel around to guess what it is. The Lions did it, the Hornets did it, and now the Bulls are doing it. 

The twist here is that Jabari Parker wasn’t asked to identify a pineapple or macaroni and cheese. Instead, it was teammate Robin Lopez’s head inside the box. And let me tell you what, Jabari did not enjoy it one bit. 

“I don’t know what I’m feeling right now,” Parker said with an obvious look of pain on his face. 

You have to give Parker credit for confronting his fears and eventually identifying the object in the box correctly as somebody’s head. Still, you would figure Lopez’s unique hair would be easier to identify. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)