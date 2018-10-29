Klay Thompson set the NBA record for most made three-pointers in one game on Monday night, erupting with 14 threes against the Bulls. Thompson surpassed teammate Steph Curry's record of 13 triples, set in Nov. 2016.

The four-time All-Star buried his 14th triple midway through the third quarter. He scored 36 in the first half, leading Golden State to the second-most first-half points in NBA history.

Thompson entered Monday night's game at the United Center in Chicago on a relative cold streak. He had made just five of 36 threes on the season despite shooting a career 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Watch Thompson's record-breaking three below:

Klay Thompson sets the NBA Record with 14 three-pointers made in a single game.... there's still 4:05 left in the third quarter as he goes to the benchpic.twitter.com/pGbyxCcG0r — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) October 30, 2018

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant exited the contest following Thompson's 14th three. Curry poured in 23 first-half points, while Durant added 14, going plus-45 in 28 minutes. Thompson headed to the bench late in the third quarter, ending his night with 52 points. The Washington State product's career high is 60.

