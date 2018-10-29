Watch: Klay Thompson Sets NBA Record With 14 Threes vs. Bulls

Thompson entered Monday's contest 5-36 from three in 2018-19. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 29, 2018

Klay Thompson set the NBA record for most made three-pointers in one game on Monday night, erupting with 14 threes against the Bulls. Thompson surpassed teammate Steph Curry's record of 13 triples, set in Nov. 2016. 

The four-time All-Star buried his 14th triple midway through the third quarter. He scored 36 in the first half, leading Golden State to the second-most first-half points in NBA history. 

Thompson entered Monday night's game at the United Center in Chicago on a relative cold streak. He had made just five of 36 threes on the season despite shooting a career 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Watch Thompson's record-breaking three below: 

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant exited the contest following Thompson's 14th three. Curry poured in 23 first-half points, while Durant added 14, going plus-45 in 28 minutes. Thompson headed to the bench late in the third quarter, ending his night with 52 points. The Washington State product's career high is 60

Follow the game live here.

