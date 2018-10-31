Coach Mike D'Antoni is not mincing words about how the Rockets have performed to start the season.

"Right now, we're playing like crap," D'Antoni said according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. "We're just not playing well. You know, I don't have a lot of answers for you now. We'll look, and we'll fight it."

Houston dropped to 1-5 on the season when it lost at home to the Trail Blazers 104-85 on Tuesday. It marked the team's second straight game without reigning MVP James Harden, who was sidelined with a hamstring strain.

The Rockets have now suffered their fourth consecutive loss of the season and their third of at least 15 points. Last season, Houston only had three losses of 15 or more points for the entire season as it went on put up the league's best record at 65-17.

• NBA Power Rankings: Cavaliers Continue to Sink Without LeBron James

"We lost our swagger and we're on our heels," D'Antoni said.

Although October wasn't a great time for his squad D'Antoni also said he has not lost faith in his team after the poor start, adding, "I think we're still in it mathematically," as the team still has 76 games to play this season.

The Rockets are currently 26th in the league in scoring at 105.8 points per game and rank 29th in field-goal percentage at 41.2%. The 84 points that they scored on Tuesday was fewer than they scored in any regular season game last year aside from the the season finale when many of their key players sat.

Houston's next game is on the road Friday against the Nets. The team is looking to separate itself from the Cavaliers, Wizards and Suns, the only other teams who have just one win so far.