Report: Magic Johnson Putting Pressure on Luke Walton After Lakers' Slow Start

Johnson reportedly met with Walton Tuesday after LeBron James and the Lakers returned from a winless road trip. 

By Emily Caron
November 02, 2018

The Los Angeles Lakers returned home from a two-game road trip with a pair of losses to add to their record, falling to the Spurs 110-106 on Saturday and the Timberwolves 124-120 on Monday. Lakers president Magic Johnson reportedly met with coach Luke Walton on Tuesday after the trip, admonishing Walton for the slow start to the season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Los Angeles is 3-5 to start the season after three straight losses marked the beginning of LeBron James's time as a Laker. Two back-to-back wins followed before the team hit the road to take on San Antonio and Minnesota. Johnson put more pressure on Walton after the winless trip.

With a three-time NBA champion, four-time MVP and 14-time All-Star like James on the team's roster and a host of young talent, Johnson expects significant improvements from the Lakers.

Sources told ESPN that "Johnson's aggressive meeting tone circulated to individuals throughout the organization, including principal owner Jeanie Buss."

Buss has been one of Walton's most solid supporters since Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka assumed control of operations in 2017. Walton took over as the team's head coach in 2016.

The team secured a win Wednesday after the reported discussion between Johnson and Walton, barely defeating the Dallas Mavericks 114-113.

The Lakers return to action against the Trail Blazers Saturday night. Tip off is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

