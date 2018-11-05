Amid reports that he was upset with the team's slow start, Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson said that he was not going to fire head coach Luke Walton.

The Lakers sit at 4–6 after Sunday's 121-107 home loss to the Toronto Raptors, a game they trailed by 31 points in the first half.

"Yeah, we're not going to fire him," Johnson told ESPN. "[The meeting last week with Walton] wasn't even a meeting about that. We just have to be better, and that was it."

The Lakers were playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating the Trail Blazers in Portland on Saturday night.

Johnson also repeated his stance on Walton when speaking with the Los Angeles Times.

“I said it, Luke took it and we’re all good,” Johnson said. “It’s no big deal. "He’s going to finish the season. Unless something drastic happens, which it won’t.”

Part of the Lakers' problem has been on defense. Los Angeles is allowing 120 points a game, good for 27th in the league, but are third in the league scoing 118 poings per contest.

The Lakers next take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Wednesday.