Magic Johnson: We're Not Going To Fire Luke Walton

Magic Johnson on Luke Walton's job security: "He’s going to finish the season. Unless something drastic happens, which it won’t.”

By Scooby Axson
November 05, 2018

Amid reports that he was upset with the team's slow start, Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson said that he was not going to fire head coach Luke Walton.

The Lakers sit at 4–6 after Sunday's 121-107 home loss to the Toronto Raptors, a game they trailed by 31 points in the first half.

"Yeah, we're not going to fire him," Johnson told ESPN. "[The meeting last week with Walton] wasn't even a meeting about that. We just have to be better, and that was it."

The Lakers were playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating the Trail Blazers in Portland on Saturday night.

Johnson also repeated his stance on Walton when speaking with the Los Angeles Times.

“I said it, Luke took it and we’re all good,” Johnson said. “It’s no big deal. "He’s going to finish the season. Unless something drastic happens, which it won’t.”

Part of the Lakers' problem has been on defense. Los Angeles is allowing 120 points a game, good for 27th in the league, but are third in the league scoing 118 poings per contest.

The Lakers next take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Wednesday.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)