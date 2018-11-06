Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 for throwing a basketball into the spectator stands, Kik VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the end of the Celtics' 115–107 loss to the Nuggets on Monday night in Denver.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray scored a career-high 48 points in the win that gave Denver a 9–1 record. But as time expired, he went for a three in hopes of eclipsing the 50-point mark. Irving wasn't happy about this and threw the ball into the crowd.

Following the game, Irving congratulated Murray, but offered a caveat:

"But the ball deserves to go in the crowd after a bulls--- move like that. So I threw it in the crowd."