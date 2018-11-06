Kyrie really didn’t appreciate Jamal Murray’s attempt for 50

Young Nuggets guard Jamal Murray had a career night Monday, scoring 48 points against the Celtics in a win that pushed Denver’s hot start to 9–1. But Murray really, really wanted to become the fifth player in the NBA this season to score 50 points in a game. So with the game decided and the players just waiting for the final horn, Murray pulled up from three as time expired in an attempt to surpass the half-century mark.

Jamal Murray really wanted 50 😂 pic.twitter.com/19scaSA6Or — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 6, 2018

That really didn’t sit well with Celtics star Kyrie Irving, who responded by throwing the ball deep, deep into the stands.

Kyrie threw the ball into the crowd after Jamal Murray's attempt to make 50-points as the game ended pic.twitter.com/Vbx3oNxmaf — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 6, 2018

“Obviously, I was pissed at the game, but it’s time to decompress and move on,” Irving told reporters after the game. “Congratulations to him having 48 points. He did it in a great fashion against us. Our defense has to be better, especially against a player like that in the pick-and-roll. He was the primary concern tonight and he made us pay in certain instances of making some tough shots and some tough layups.

“But the ball deserves to go in the crowd after a bulls--- move like that. So I threw it in the crowd.”

This isn’t the first time Murray has rubbed an opponent the wrong way with his antics at the buzzer. Last December, Murray was dribbling out the clock at the end of a win over the Lakers when he decided to clown on Lonzo Ball.

The Lakers didn't take kindly to Jamal Murray dribbling around Lonzo to end the game. pic.twitter.com/bGBPiQy5nq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 3, 2017

That sparked a months-long beef with Los Angeles that included a shouting match between Murray and Lakers coach Luke Walton. Unlike the Lakers, the Celtics and Nuggets don’t play in the same conference so we’ll only see this matchup one more time this season. Boston fans will probably have something to say to Murray on March 18 at the Garden.

Well this is awkward

The Ottawa Citizen has obtained dashcam video of seven Senators players complaining about how much they and their teammates stink.

The paper determined that it was shot in Phoenix, while the Sens were in town last week to lose to the Coyotes. (Recording a conversation does not require the consent of the other party in Arizona.)

Assistant coach Martin Raymond is a particular target of the players’ frustration.

“Marty Raymond, the only coach in NHL history to have the worst power-play and the worst PK within a calendar year,” Matt Duchene says in the video.

“Do you notice that when (Raymond) runs the video, if you actually do pay attention, he doesn’t ever teach you anything? He just commentates what’s happening,” Chris Wideman adds.

What a time for your first hat trick

NHL veteran Brian Boyle announced earlier this season that the cancer that caused him to miss the beginning of last season was fully in remission. It was Hockey Fights Cancer night in Pittsburgh for the Devils-Penguins game on Monday and Boyle went out and scored his first career hat trick. This is a guy who once scored six goals in a full 82-game season. What timing.

The best of SI

The Cowboys are so, so bad. ... College basketball season starts tonight, which means it’s not too early to preview the NCAA tournament field. ... Bartolo Colon hopes to pitch another MLB season. ... Here is the full list of former pro athletes running for public office today.

Around the sports world

Michael Irvin got so fired up talking about the Cowboys that ESPN had people wiping his sweat off live on TV. ... A Reddit user with too much time on their hands calculated Donkey Kong’s exit velocity from the Mario Baseball video game. ... Drew Brees might have Dez Bryant as a new weapon. ... Canadians got all mad at ESPN for a map of Ontario on The Jump.

It’s throwback celebration season in the NFL

I feel like I’ve seen this before pic.twitter.com/aacvsoO0y3 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) November 6, 2018

Hue has plenty of time to watch tape now

The tallest and shortest players in the NHL

Chara has stood next to a shorter opponent, though—former Sabres winger Nathan Gerbe.

Zach LaVine goes off for 41 to beat the Knicks in double overtime

Driving the green on a par 5

Wrestling is fake

Surgery in the AM...

...makes you stronger. pic.twitter.com/7jB0YS4Ykf — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

Not sports

Four people tell the stories of the times they got drunk and woke up in another country. ... An autopsy showed Mac Miller’s death was caused by a variety of drugs. ... Scientists say it’s at least plausible that an asteroid heading toward Earth is actually an alien spacecraft.

“Free El Chapo”

This guy pacing around outside the courthouse yelling “free El Chapo.”



I ask, “Why should he be free?”



He responds, “He’s not charged with killing anyone is he?”



“Well, he’s accused of 33 murders.”



“Oh shit, really?” pic.twitter.com/EOeJggbSq3 — Keegan Hamilton (@keegan_hamilton) November 5, 2018

He has my vote

just scanning sample ballots and thinking maybe all candidates should have to declare a nickname pic.twitter.com/5MQOUIJdoT — actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) November 5, 2018

Alabama is a hell of a place

Someone fell through the roof at the Waffle House in Tuscumbia and just started fighting people and I have so many questions pic.twitter.com/xX6TshdmeC — The Ostrich (@ALostrich) November 6, 2018

According to police, the man pictured here went into the bathroom, tied his jeans to the door, broke the toilet and sink, climbed through the ceiling and eventually crashed back down. He escaped in his car.

A good song

