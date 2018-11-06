Oklahoma City's star guard Russell Westbrook will miss the upcoming Thunder game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. However, his injury is not as bad as it initially seemed, ESPN's Royce Young reports.

Further evaluation and testing confirmed an ankle sprain and nothing more. The team will wait to see how Westbrook responds to treatment before determining a timeline for his return.

Russell Westbrook exited the Thunder's matchup with the Pelicans late in the third quarter on Monday after rolling his left ankle. The seven-time All-Star was diagnosed with a "left ankle sprain" and did not return for the rest of the game. Postgame X-rays were also negative.

Westbrook, 29, traveled with the team to Cleveland and will not be play. He will be re-evaluated Thursday.

The 2016-17 MVP leads the Thunder in points and assists this season. The Thunder held on for the 122-116 win and are now 5-4 on the season.

The Thunder tip off against the Cavaliers Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.