Duke freshman Zion Williamson made quite the debut in Tuesday night's opener against No. 4 Kentucky and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took notice.

Williamson, a top-five recruit and a projected top-prospect for the 2019 NBA draft, scored 28 points and went 11-of-13 from the field in the No. 2 Blue Devils' 118–84 win. While the night was full of fantastic finishes, Williamson put on a particularly sensational performance, complete with highlight-worthy moments.

On Wednesday, Kerr briefly discussed how amazed he was with Williamson's showing, telling reporters, "I thought LeBron was a one shot deal, but apparently the next guy's coming."

Steve Kerr amazed by Zion Williamson last night: “LeBron, I thought that was a one shot deal...” and then realizes he can’t say anything: “Adam, wherever you are, please don’t fine me.” pic.twitter.com/dkmrOG1JcJ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 7, 2018

Kerr quickly stopped himself from saying anymore to keep from getting fined for violating the NBA's tampering rules.

"Before I get fined, I'm going to chang the subject," Kerr joked. "Adam [Silver], wherever you are, please don't fine me."

If Tuesday's outing was any indication of what's to come, it may not be the last time an elite player or coach mentions Williamson's name.

The Blue Devils continue the start of their season against Army West Point on Nov. 11. Tip off is set for 1 p.m. ET.

