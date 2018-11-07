Watch: Steve Kerr Catches Himself Praising Zion Williamson, Comparing Him to LeBron

Kerr catches himself praising Williamson before jokingly asking the NBA not to fine him for his comments.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 07, 2018

Duke freshman Zion Williamson made quite the debut in Tuesday night's opener against No. 4 Kentucky and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took notice. 

Williamson, a top-five recruit and a projected top-prospect for the 2019 NBA draft, scored 28 points and went 11-of-13 from the field in the No. 2 Blue Devils' 118–84 win. While the night was full of fantastic finishes, Williamson put on a particularly sensational performance, complete with highlight-worthy moments.

On Wednesday, Kerr briefly discussed how amazed he was with Williamson's showing, telling reporters, "I thought LeBron was a one shot deal, but apparently the next guy's coming."

Kerr quickly stopped himself from saying anymore to keep from getting fined for violating the NBA's tampering rules.

"Before I get fined, I'm going to chang the subject," Kerr joked. "Adam [Silver], wherever you are, please don't fine me."

If Tuesday's outing was any indication of what's to come, it may not be the last time an elite player or coach mentions Williamson's name. 

The Blue Devils continue the start of their season against Army West Point on Nov. 11. Tip off is set for 1 p.m. ET.

For a list of every Duke matchup that may be worth watching, check out SI's complete viewing guide to Williamson and Duke's 2018-2019 season.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)