It's been 24 hours, and the college basketball world already can't get enough of Zion Williamson and this year's Duke team.

Mike Krzyzewski's squad tipped off its new season against preseason No. 2 Kentucky in a heavily anticipated matchup. It turned into a 34-point blowout win that was highlighted by Williamson catching a block out of mid-air and then leading a fast break that ended with an impressive assist to fellow freshman R.J. Barrett for an and-one layup.

It was only one game, but it might have been an indicator of what’s to come from Duke this season. When you put up 118 points with little resistance from a national title favorite, it's a bit hard to keep expectations low going forward.

The Blue Devils will play almost every game on national television this year, so it won't be hard to get another glimpse at them. Whether you want to see them against archrival North Carolina or lowly Stetson, there are plenty of chances for you to see Williamson and Barrett and Cam Reddish going against different levels of competition.

WOO: Analyzing the Best NBA Draft Prospects From Champions Classic

With help from our preseason rankings of every team, here’s a guide to help give you a better idea of the games that should be most interesting and most lopsided and what you might be able to get out of watching them.

Games that will remind you of Zion's high school highlights against vastly inferior rosters:

vs. Army (Nov. 11 on ESPN)

vs. Stetson (Dec. 1 on ESPN 2)

vs. Princeton (Dec. 18 on ESPN2)

at Pittsburgh (Jan. 22 on ESPN or ESPNU)

Games that should be highlight-filled blowouts, but might briefly get close:

vs. Eastern Michigan (Nov. 14)

vs. San Diego State (Nov. 19 on ESPN2)

vs. Hartford (Dec. 5 on ESPN2)

vs. Yale (Dec. 8 on ESPN)

at Wake Forest (Jan. 8 on ESPN or ESPN2)

vs. Georgia Tech (Jan. 26)

vs. Boston College (Feb. 5 on ESPN or ESPN2)

vs. Wake Forest (March 5 on ESPN or ESPN2)

Games against good competition that might turn ugly:

vs. Indiana (Nov. 27 on ESPN)

vs. Texas Tech (Nov. 20 on ESPN2)

at Notre Dame (Jan. 28 on ESPN)

vs. St. John's (Feb. 2 on ESPN or ESPN2)

at Louisville (Feb. 12 on ESPN or ESPN2)

vs. NC State (Feb. 16 on ESPN or ESPN2)

vs. Miami (March 2 on CBS)

Games against top-tier teams, but you also saw what happened to Kentucky so who knows:

vs. Clemson (Jan. 5 on ESPN)

at Florida State (Jan. 12 on ESPN)

vs. Syracuse (Jan. 14 on ESPN or ESPNU)

vs. Virginia (Jan. 19 on ESPN or ESPN2)

at Virginia (Feb. 9 on ESPN or ESPN2)

vs. North Carolina (Feb. 12 on ESPN)

at Syracuse (Feb. 20 on ESPN or ESPN2)

at Virginia Tech (Feb. 26 on ESPN)

at North Carolina (March 9 on ESPN)

Duke also plays in the Maui Invitational this season starting with a Nov. 19 matchup with San Diego State and will see its conference foes again in the ACC tournament, which begins on March 12.