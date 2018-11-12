LeBron James 'Almost Cracked' Due to Lakers' Early Struggles

LeBron James said he, "had to regroup and remember this is a young team."

By Charlotte Carroll
November 12, 2018

LeBron James admitted to Yahoo! Sports he's "almost cracked" due to the Lakers' early struggles

"I haven’t changed anything outwardly, but you know me. You know how I am. I almost cracked [last week]. I had to sit back and remind myself, ‘[Expletive], you knew what you were getting yourself into,'" James told Yahoo Sports after Saturday's win in Sacramento. "This process has been good for me. I just have to continue being patient."

After a road loss to Minnesota two weeks ago that dropped the Los Angeles to 2–5 at the start of the season, James had a message for when his patience runs thin. 

"You probably don’t want to be around when my patience runs out. Seriously," James said.

Since then, the Lakers are on a three-game win streak after starting the season 4–6. Two of the victories — against the Hawks and Timberwolves — were close with only points separating the winners and losers.

On Sunday night, James and newly acquired veteran Tyson Chandler took command of the offense and led the Lakers to a 107–106 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The win gave the Lakers their first winning record of the season. 

"I had to regroup and remember this is a young team," James told Yahoo Sports. “We’re playing some good ball right now and we’re starting to build some good habits. That’s all that matters right now."

NBA

