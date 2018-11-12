LeBron James admitted to Yahoo! Sports he's "almost cracked" due to the Lakers' early struggles

"I haven’t changed anything outwardly, but you know me. You know how I am. I almost cracked [last week]. I had to sit back and remind myself, ‘[Expletive], you knew what you were getting yourself into,'" James told Yahoo Sports after Saturday's win in Sacramento. "This process has been good for me. I just have to continue being patient."

After a road loss to Minnesota two weeks ago that dropped the Los Angeles to 2–5 at the start of the season, James had a message for when his patience runs thin.

"You probably don’t want to be around when my patience runs out. Seriously," James said.

Since then, the Lakers are on a three-game win streak after starting the season 4–6. Two of the victories — against the Hawks and Timberwolves — were close with only points separating the winners and losers.

On Sunday night, James and newly acquired veteran Tyson Chandler took command of the offense and led the Lakers to a 107–106 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The win gave the Lakers their first winning record of the season.

"I had to regroup and remember this is a young team," James told Yahoo Sports. “We’re playing some good ball right now and we’re starting to build some good habits. That’s all that matters right now."