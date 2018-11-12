Markelle Fultz's shooting form was a constant storyline in Philadelphia last season as the former No. 1 pick battled through a shoulder injury and potential case of the yips. His shooting woes looked to be a thing of the past entering 2018-19, but they could very well be back based on Fultz's effort on Monday night at Miami.

The second-year point guard stepped to the foul line at American Airlines Arena in Miami in the second quarter, looking to pull the 76ers within one point of the Heat. But instead of stroking a free throw through the net, Fultz double clutched, tossing up an ugly attempt reminiscent of his 2017-18 form.

Watch Fultz's ugly attempt below:

This is worse than we have ever seen Fultz's free throw form look. pic.twitter.com/FhCYpNpd5b — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 13, 2018

Fultz spent the offseason working with renowned shooting coach Drew Hanlen. But the two are "no longer working together or on speaking terms" per HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy, ending their working relationship "about three weeks ago."

Fultz entered Monday's contest averaging 9.3 points and 3.4 assists per game. He is shooting 42.2% from the field and 60% from the charity stripe.

Follow along live here.