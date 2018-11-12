Watch: Markelle Fultz Double Clutches Free Throw, Reverts to 2017-18 Form

Fultz is shooting 60% from the foul line this season

By Michael Shapiro
November 12, 2018

Markelle Fultz's shooting form was a constant storyline in Philadelphia last season as the former No. 1 pick battled through a shoulder injury and potential case of the yips. His shooting woes looked to be a thing of the past entering 2018-19, but they could very well be back based on Fultz's effort on Monday night at Miami. 

The second-year point guard stepped to the foul line at American Airlines Arena in Miami in the second quarter, looking to pull the 76ers within one point of the Heat. But instead of stroking a free throw through the net, Fultz double clutched, tossing up an ugly attempt reminiscent of his 2017-18 form.

Watch Fultz's ugly attempt below: 

Fultz spent the offseason working with renowned shooting coach Drew Hanlen. But the two are "no longer working together or on speaking terms" per HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy, ending their working relationship "about three weeks ago."

Fultz entered Monday's contest averaging 9.3 points and 3.4 assists per game. He is shooting 42.2% from the field and 60% from the charity stripe. 

Follow along live here

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)