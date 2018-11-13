Watch: Jimmy Butler Says Winning a Championship Is 'the Goal' in First 76ers Press Conference

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Butler said winning a championship has and always will be the goal, but he's excited about a new opportunity to work for that in Philadelphia.

By Emily Caron
November 13, 2018

Jimmy Butler appeared in his first press conference as a Philadelphia 76er on Tuesday after his trade from the Timberwolves. He took questions regarding his goals with the team, his new teammates and much more from reporters.

The 29-year-old shooting guard told the media that he was excited about the opportunity to show his new teammates what he can bring to the City of Brotherly Love.

"I love my teammtes. I don't think there are too many of them that'll tell you that I'm a bad teammate [...] I think that I'm an incredible human being and teammate," Butler said. "I'll show that to the guys that are here."

When asked about whether or not he wants to win a championship as a Sixer, Butler told reporters that was his No. 1 priority.

"That's the reason why everybody plays this game, is to win a championship," Butler added. "MVP's are great, scoring titles are great, defensive player of the year [is] great, but that trophy and getting that ring, knowing that for that point in time, you're the best team in the world. That's special."

He continued: "All I ever wanted to do was win, at any and every level. I have a new opporutnity to do that here and that's the goal. That will always be the goal."

The four-time NBA All-Star requested a trade from Minnesota in September after one season with the Wolves and when the team made it clear it would not offer him a max contract extension. Butler had been eagerly awaiting a deal, until the Timberwolves came to terms with the 76ers on Monday.

Butler and Justin Patton were sent to Philadelphia in exchange for Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a second-round pick.

The 76ers (9-6) take on the Orlando Magic Wednesday night. Butler is expected to make his debut as a Sixer. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)