Kevin Durant Prefers To Keep Draymond Green Incident 'In-House'

KD declines to discuss Draymond Green incident: "I'm gonna keep that in-house. That's what we do here"

By Scooby Axson
November 14, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant addressed the incident that led to teammate Draymond Green being suspended for one game, saying that he is positive any issues between the two can be resolved.

Green missed Tuesday's night win over the Atlanta Hawks after getting into it with Durant during Monday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Late in that game, Green grabbed a rebound and instead of passing it to Durant for a potential game-winning shot, took the ball and ended up turning the ball over.

Durant was asked after Tuesday's game if things between him and Green will get better.

"I'm sure it will," Durant said. "We've got a long season ahead."

NADKARNI: Reading Between the Lines of the Durant-Draymond 'Feud'

But Durant, who led all scorers with 29 points against Atlanta, declined to discuss exactly what happened with Green and his suspension.

"I'm gonna keep that in-house," Durant said. "That's what we do here. I mean, obviously I know you guys got a job to do, but I'm not trying to give nobody no headlines. What happened, happened. We're trying to move on -- just trying to play basketball."

Warriors guard Klay Thompson said the situation will blow over once the team gets on a winning streak.

"A win on Thursday," Thompson said. "And a win on Saturday and Sunday. Once we go on a little win streak [the Green-Durant situation] will not matter. And this will be in the past like a ponytail."

