Warriors guard Stephen Curry will not play in Golden State's upcoming three-game road trip to Texas, the team announced on Wednesday.

Curry has missed the team's last three games after suffering a mild to moderate left groin strain during a 134–111 loss against the Bucks on Nov. 8. The two-time MVP was seen grabbing his inner thigh after trying to contest Eric Bledsoe's shot during the third quarter. Curry underwent an MRI on Friday, and coach Steve Kerr called the results "encouraging."

The Warriors said Curry will continue to be monitored and evaluated by the team's training and medical staff. The team does not believe the injury is long-term and will re-evaluate Curry's progress in 10 days, meaning the five-time All-Star will likely also miss the Warriors' matchups with Oklahoma City and Portland. If the timetable holds, Curry could return for the Warriors game against the Kings on Nov. 24.

Curry will still travel with the team despite not playing. Curry was not with the team during their last road game, a 121–116 overtime loss to the Clippers that resulted in a heated exchange between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant.

Before the injury, Curry was averaging 29.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. The Warriors (12–3) start their road trip with an 8 p.m. ET matchup against the Rockets (6–7) on Thursday.