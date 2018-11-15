Lakers PG Rajon Rondo Breaks Hand, Out for a Few Weeks

Lakers coach Luke Walton said Rajon Rondo “hit his hand on the floor” and will be out for a few weeks.

By Max Meyer
November 15, 2018

Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo broke his hand in the team’s 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, coach Luke Walton said after the game. Walton said Rondo “hit his hand on the floor” and will be out for a few weeks.

Rondo played 16 minutes against Portland. While he didn’t score, he had three assists, two rebounds and two steals.

The 12-year veteran is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in his first Lakers campaign.

