Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo broke his hand in the team’s 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, coach Luke Walton said after the game. Walton said Rondo “hit his hand on the floor” and will be out for a few weeks.

Rondo played 16 minutes against Portland. While he didn’t score, he had three assists, two rebounds and two steals.

The 12-year veteran is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in his first Lakers campaign.