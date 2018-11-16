After the Warriors fell to the Rockets 107-86 for their third loss in five games, a reporter asked Kevin Durant how his relationship was with teammate Draymond Green after their altercation earlier this week.

"Don't ask me about that again," Durant responded.

Kevin Durant hit with one Draymond relationship question postgame: “Don’t ask me about that again.” pic.twitter.com/OvukBOwvbI — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 16, 2018

Durant did not address the media Monday night about the incident either, avoiding the press altogether after the loss. The two argued on the court after Green grabbed a rebound off a Clippers miss and took the ball to the basket with six seconds left in the fourth instead of passing to Durant, who had been calling for the ball.

The dispute reportedly carried into the locker room and ultimately resulted in a one-game suspension for Green for his remarks, who sat out Tuesday's game against the Hawks without pay.

In addition repeatedly calling Durant a "b----," the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year also reportedly called out the two-time Finals MVP over his impending free agency.

Green returned to the Warriors' lineup Thursday night alongside Golden State's star small forward. Green assured reporters prior to the game that the Warriors were "not going to crumble off an argument."

He added: "I'm never going to change who I am. I'm going to approach the game the same way that I always do. Like I said, we'll continue to move forward. I've read a lot about how 'Is this the end of the run?' or 'Is it over?' or 'Did I ruin it?' or 'Did I force Kevin to leave?' At the end of the day, as I've said before, whatever Kevin decides to do—whatever Klay decides to do. Whatever who decides to do. We had great years together and I support everyone wholeheartedly 100."

Durant decided once again Thursday night not to address the incident, despite the ongoing speculation and drama. Golden State returns to action against Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET.