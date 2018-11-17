Report: Draymond Green Likely to Miss Two Games With Toe Sprain

Green was suspended for the Warriors' matchup against the Hawks on Nov. 13.

By Michael Shapiro
November 17, 2018

Warriors forward Draymond Green will be out vs. the Mavericks on Saturday per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, likely to miss Golden State's matchup with the Spurs on Sunday as well. Green is currently battling a toe sprain that head coach Steve Kerr said is "lingering."

Saturday's contest in Dallas will be the fourth game missed by Green since Nov. 8. In addition to his toe injury, Green was suspended one game by the Warriors for a verbal confrontation with Kevin Durant on Monday night. 

Golden State enters Saturday losing two of its last three including a 21-point loss to the Rockets on Thursday. The Warriors still sit atop the Western Conference at 12–4. 

Green is averaging 6.9 points per game, shooting 22.2% from three. 

 

