The Wizards fined point guard John Wall on Monday per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, docked for "unloading a verbal barrage at coach Scott Brooks in a recent practice session."

Brooks reportedly challenged Wall and his teammates to raise their intensity, to which Wall responded, "f--- you." The five-time All-Star did respond to Brooks "shortly afterward" per Wojnarowski.

Washington has struggled to start 2018-19, going 5-11. Both Wall and shooting guard Bradley Beal have reportedly been made available for trade.

The Wizards have lost their last two games. They will host the Clippers on Tuesday night.