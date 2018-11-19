Report: Wizards Fine John Wall for 'Verbal Barrage' at Coach Scott Brooks

Wall was reportedly challenged to raise his intensity during a Wizards' practice

By Michael Shapiro
November 19, 2018

The Wizards fined point guard John Wall on Monday per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, docked for "unloading a verbal barrage at coach Scott Brooks in a recent practice session."

Brooks reportedly challenged Wall and his teammates to raise their intensity, to which Wall responded, "f--- you." The five-time All-Star did respond to Brooks "shortly afterward" per Wojnarowski. 

Washington has struggled to start 2018-19, going 5-11. Both Wall and shooting guard Bradley Beal have reportedly been made available for trade. 

The Wizards have lost their last two games. They will host the Clippers on Tuesday night. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)