The Wizards had a "volatile practice" in recent days that featured players engaging in multiple "verbal altercations", according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Washington has struggled to start the 2018-19 season. The Wizards are 5–11 and sit in 11th placein the Eastern Conference. Amid the slow start, trade rumors have begun centering around both John Wall and Bradley Beal. Wall is under contract through 2021-22 and Beal's deal expires the year prior.

The dysfunctional practice isn't rare in Washington.

Beal was "expasterated" per Charania and told a team official, "I've been dealing with this for seven years."

Washington has made the playoffs in four of the last five seasons. The Wizards haven't reached the conference finals since 1979.