Report: Wizards, Bradley Beal's Frustration Mounts With 'Verbal Altercations' at Practice

The Wizards are 5–11, 11th in the Eastern Conference 

By Michael Shapiro
November 19, 2018

The Wizards had a "volatile practice" in recent days that featured players engaging in multiple "verbal altercations", according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Washington has struggled to start the 2018-19 season. The Wizards are 5–11 and sit in 11th placein the Eastern Conference. Amid the slow start, trade rumors have begun centering around both John Wall and Bradley Beal. Wall is under contract through 2021-22 and Beal's deal expires the year prior. 

The dysfunctional practice isn't rare in Washington.

Beal was "expasterated" per Charania and told a team official, "I've been dealing with this for seven years."

Washington has made the playoffs in four of the last five seasons. The Wizards haven't reached the conference finals since 1979.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)