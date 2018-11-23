Celtics fans should appreciate Kyrie Irving while they can. Boston's point guard said he does not want to emulate Vince Carter's longevity when speaking and says he only wants to play until his "early-to-mid 30s," he told the media on Friday

After marveling at Vince Carter's longevity this morning, Kyrie Irving was asked if he could envision himself playing that long.



"No, no," he said. "Once I’m done with this, hopefully in my early-to-mid 30s, I’m done with this." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 23, 2018

The 26-year-old point guard has packed a lot into his NBA career since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011. Irving is a five-time All-Star and won the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He is in his second year with the Celtics.

There is also the chance Boston does not have Irving until his presumed retirement in the 2020s. He has a player option for 2019-20 and is expected to opt out and enter free agency this summer.

Irving and the Celtics have struggled of late by osing their last three games. They will take the court on Friday night to face the Hawks at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.