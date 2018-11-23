Kyrie Irving Says He Only Wants to Play Until His 'Early-to-Mid 30s'

Irving has accumulated five All-Star appearances and one NBA championship in his first eight seasons. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 23, 2018

Celtics fans should appreciate Kyrie Irving while they can. Boston's point guard said he does not want to emulate Vince Carter's longevity when speaking and says he only wants to play until his "early-to-mid 30s,"  he told the media on Friday

The 26-year-old point guard has packed a lot into his NBA career since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011. Irving is a five-time All-Star and won the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He is in his second year with the Celtics.

There is also the chance Boston does not have Irving until his presumed retirement in the 2020s. He has a player option for 2019-20 and is expected to opt out and enter free agency this summer. 

Irving and the Celtics have struggled of late by osing their last three games. They will take the court on Friday night to face the Hawks at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)