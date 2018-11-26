Report: Markelle Fultz Meeting With Shouler Specialists This Week

The Markelle Fultz saga continues. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 26, 2018

Sixers guard Markelle Fultz is meeting with specialists Monday and again mid-week in New York, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, there isn't expected to be a resolution on next steps until later this week. The ESPN news confirms a report from last week that Fultz would miss games and practices until he got examined. 

Last season, Fultz was diagnosed with a scapular muscle imbalance in his shooting shoulder and missed 68 games due to the injury.

MCCANN: Markelle Fultz's Latest Shoulder Saga Could Have Legal Implications

Fultz has been the subject of trade rumors and it was reported Saturday that he was no longer in Philadelphia's long-term plans. Last week, Fultz's agent denied that the 20-year-old guard would "prefer a fresh start with a new team."

Fultz has averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 22.5 minutes across 19 games this year. Philadelphia picked Fultz with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

The Sixers play the Knicks on Wednesday.

