Warriors' Andre Iguodala Says 'I’m Going to Be Done Soon'

Andre Iguodala said, "I possibly have another year here – if we win."

By Charlotte Carroll
November 28, 2018

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Warriors guard Andre Iguodala hinted that another Golden State title could impact his decision to stay in the league.

"I’m going to be done soon," he said. "I could probably play a legit five more years, but I’ll probably max out at three more after this year – maybe three more."

"But if I’m not here, that will weigh heavily on what I will do," he added. "I possibly have another year here – if we win. That’s it. I know that. I’m fine with it."

When reminded that he is under contract for the 2019–2020 season, Iguodala didn't seem to care. 

"That’s if we win," he said. "If not . . ."

Iguodala is averaging 4.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 20 games. He will turn 35 in January and he's been in the league since 2003. Iguodala has been with Golden State since 2013.

The Warriors play the Raptors on Wednesday night in Toronto.

