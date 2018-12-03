Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo apologized for his comments after Milwaukee's loss to the Knicks on Sunday, when the two-time All-Star said he was "going to punch" Knicks forward Mario Hezonja.

Hezonja stepped over Antetokuompo after a thunderous slam at Madison Square Garden, sauntering up the floor in celebration. Antetokounmpo didn't take too kindly to the taunt, claiming he would punch Hezonja in the groin if he suffered the same indignity again.

Antetokounmpo apologized for his comments on Monday.

"I know I'm a role model for a lot of kids," Antetokounmpo told reporters following Milwaukee's practice. "What I said there, I meant it, but I [need to] choose better words."

The failed block attempt on Hezonja was a rare mistep for Antetokounmpo this season. He is a leading MVP candidate through the first quarter of the season, averaging a career-high 27.6 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in dunks with 99.