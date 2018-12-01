Knicks forward Mario Hezonja added some flare to his fastbreak dunk against the Bucks on Saturday, stepping over Giannis Antetokounmpo after the slam. Hezonja pushed past Khris Middleton and had only a trailing Antetokounmpo to beat at the tin, rising up for a massive jam after a smooth eurostep.

Hezonja scored over the NBA's leading dunker in Saturday's battle at Madison Square Garden. Antetokounmpo entered Saturday night with 97 dunks in 20 games, leading Rudy Gobert by seven. Antetokounmpo has a history of huge slams at MSG, jumping over Tim Hardaway Jr. for a mammoth dunk.

Watch Henzonja's dunk and subsequent celebration below:

Hezonja really disrespected Giannis like that 😳 pic.twitter.com/nfSvXIPsh6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 1, 2018

Milwaukee entered the matchup second in the East at 15–6. New York is 12th in the conference, nine games under .500 at 7–16.

