Watch: LeBron James Jr. Rocks Dad's No. 23, Throws Down Dunk in First Game in Los Angeles

LeBron James Jr. made his dad "feel proud" by switching his jersey number to 23.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 05, 2018

In his debut for the Santa Monica Crossroads' eighth-grade basketball team, LeBron James Jr. looked a bit like his father.

As if switching his jersey number to 23 wasn't enough, Bronny threw down a dunk for two of his 27 points in his squad's win over Culver City Middle School on Monday with his dad in attendance.

"I don't know how long it's going to last, but it definitely made me feel proud," the elder James told reporters Tuesday of his oldest son's decision to wear No. 23.

Bronny had been wearing No. 0 while playing AAU because of his fondness of Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

James previously said on his HBO show The Shop he regretted naming his 14-year-old son after him. However, that didn't stop Bronny, and James's 11-year-old son Bryce, from replicating their father's jersey number choices.

"My kid has his own personality, he has his own DNA. We share the same name but he has his own path," James said. "But it was cool when he came downstairs the other day and showed me that he was wearing 23, and then my youngest son came to me and showed me that he was wearing 6."

When James made the move to the Los Angeles Lakers from the Cleveland Cavaliers, he said his family played a big role in his decision-making.

Now only 23 games into the first season of his four-year deal James is getting what he asked for in terms of being around his family, while also helping to guide the Lakers to a 14-9 record.

"That's the best part about it, seeing my kids grow and seeing my boys play sports and my daughter being in dance classes and swimming lessons and things of that nature and being in gymnastics and being able to just go support them," James said, according to ESPN. "The tough part is when I'm on the road and they're doing those things as well, so that's a tough part, but the availability when I'm here and they're working, I get to relax—a little bit."

The Lakers close out a four-game homestand Wednesday against the Spurs. Following that, they will play six of their next seven games away from Los Angeles.

