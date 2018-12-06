Report: LeBron James Wants Rockets Forward Carmelo Anthony on Lakers

Carmelo Anthony has only played 10 games this season with the Rockets.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 06, 2018

LeBron James wants his longtime friend and fellow member of the 2003 draft class Carmelo Anthony to join the Los Angeles Lakers, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

James has not and will not make a request to Lakers president Magic Johnson or general manger Rob Pelinka to trade for Anthony, who can't be moved by trade until Dec. 15 since he signed with the Rockets this offseason. James thinks the 10-time All-Star can still play, would help out a young Los Angeles team that's dealt with injuries and he doesn't want to see Anthony's career end with this ugly divorce with Houston.

After playing 10 games with the Rockets, Anthony and the team decided to part ways, but he remains on the roster. Anthony has been away from the team since Nov. 15. His representatives reportedly contacted front offices around the league back in November to see where Anthony could potentially end up when he leaves Houston.

During his time with the Rockets, Anthony averaged 13.4 points on 40.5% shooting.

The Lakers are 15-9 this season and James is averaging 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

