With Carmelo Anthony's time in Houston appearing to be headed toward its conclusion, his representatives spent Monday talking with NBA front offices about finding a potential new team, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Although Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has denied reports the team is on the verge of waiving the 10-time All-Star, Wojnarowski reports Anthony will be let go in the near future "barring a change of direction."

Anthony has only played 10 games with Houston and is set to miss his third straight contest Tuesday with what the team is calling illness. Anthony wants to get back on the court with the Rockets to help contribute, but it appears coach Mike D'Antoni is planning on giving more minutes to rookie Gary Clark. Along with Anthony, front-office officials across the league are also shocked by how quickly Houston is trying to cut ties with the future Hall of Famer.

This summer, Anthony was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks, who immediately waived his $27.9 million contract so he could hit free agency to sign with another team on the veteran's minimum. In addition to the Rockets, Anthony also looked at the Miami Heat as a potential destination.

Several general managers and coaches are discussing whether or not Anthony could be a helpful piece on their rosters, according to Wojnarowski, but at this time of the season, this type of personnel move could be hard to make work. If Anthony is waived and nobody claims him, he could wait and see how teams progress and develop through the season and then try to join a squad instead of immediately going to a new team.

In his short time with Houston, Anthony is averaging 13.4 points and shooting 40.5% from the field in 29.4 minutes per game.

The Rockets are 5-7 this season and will play the Nuggets in Denver Tuesday.