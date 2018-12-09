Report: Bulls Nearly Skip Practice, Hold Players Only Meeting After Franchise-Worst 56-Point Loss

Players reporedtly had a group text message where they discussed skipping Sunday's practice.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 09, 2018

After starting a group text message where they discussed whether or not they would come to the practice facility Sunday, the Bulls decided to have a players-only meeting before players and coaches had another meeting instead of holding practice, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chicago is coming off its worst loss in franchise history: a 56-point pounding at the hands of the Celtics on Saturday.

According to Johnson, the team's veterans were strongly encouraging for players to come into the facility Sunday to hold meetings instead of practice while "two or three players" were pushing for the team to now show up to the facility.

In Saturday's home loss to Boston, Chicago scored just 77 points and scored 17 points in three different quarters. In the fourth quarter, the Bulls were outscored 40-17 as the Celtics poured in a season-high 133 points.

The Bulls are 6-21 this season and have lost eight of their last nine. The lone victory during this stretch was a 114-112 win over the Thunder on Friday.

On Monday, Chicago fired coach Fred Hoiberg after more than three seasons with the team. The team is 1-2 in the three games it has played under new coach Jim Boylen.

